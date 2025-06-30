Jeff Bezos was banned from seeing Lauren Sánchez’s wedding dress before their big day? New details emerge

Jeff Bezos was eager to see Lauren Sánchez's wedding dress, the one she wore while walking down the aisle, but was apparently not allowed to. Vogue Italia’s Fashion News & Wedding Editor Laura Tortora shared that the 61-year-old Amazon founder “begged” to get a look at Sánchez’s dress before their wedding, as per a People report. Vogue Italia’s Fashion News & Wedding Editor Laura Tortora shared about Jeff Bezos's eagerness for Lauren Sánchez's wedding dress(@laurensanchezbezos via REUTERS)

Tortora said, “This happened after the fitting at Dolce & Gabbana, so her last fitting, and our insiders saw her immediately after, and she was really, really excited."

“She herself said, ‘It was stronger than I imagined,’ and she told us that Jeff wanted to see this dress.”

Jeff Bezos ‘begged to see the dress’

Despite his excitement, Sánchez held firm. “Bezos begged to see the dress. But inside herself she resisted because she wanted to give him this surprise at all costs and so she managed it,” Tortora said.

Tortora also revealed that during the couple’s Vogue photo shoot, Bezos was kept away from the view. “Bezos was kept in a room that didn’t face the lawn where she was being photographed, so even in that context, attention was paid to this so she could maintain the secret with her future husband,” she explained.

The couple tied the knot on Friday, June 27, on San Giorgio Maggiore island in Venice, Italy. Many famous guests attended the event.

The wedding dress

Sánchez wore a mermaid-style gown with a corset, made specially by Dolce & Gabbana. The dress included hand-sewn Italian lace and 180 silk chiffon-covered buttons, according to Vogue. She completed the look with borrowed earrings from Dolce Alta Gioielleria Miracolo, and something blue — a token from her Blue Origin space flight.

On Instagram, Sánchez shared some wedding day moments with the caption, “Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you @dolcegabbana for the magic you made.”

She also spoke to Vogue about the final dress fitting. “It was more powerful than I thought,” she said. She mentioned she “almost gave in” when Bezos asked to see it early.

Sánchez said, “But I want it to be a surprise. As you get a little older, not many things surprise you. I can’t wait to see his face."

Guest list

The guest list included Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Usher.

Sánchez’s children were there, too — Nikko (with ex Tony Gonzalez) and Evan and Ella (with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell).