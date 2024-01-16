Watch: Voters react to Vivek Ramaswamy dropping out, endorsing Trump's candidacy

In an unexpected turn following the results of the Iowa Caucus, Vivek Ramaswamy, a political newcomer known for his outspoken personality in debates, declared the wrap-up of his 2024 U.S. presidential campaign on January 15. The 38-year-old Ramaswamy decided to support his former opponent, ex-President Donald Trump. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former US president Donald Trump. (AP)

The Indian-American entrepreneur entered the race in February 2023 and garnered support from Republican voters for his strong views on immigration and prioritizing America. Yet, he has now pulled out of the presidential race following a disappointing showing in the Iowa Caucus.

Vivek Ramaswamy drops out of Presidential race

On Monday, the Iowa caucuses witnessed a crucial shift in the race for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee, with former President Donald Trump securing a notable victory. In the standings, Ron DeSantis secured the second position, surpassing Nikki Haley and Vivek by a considerable margin. Following the result, Ramaswamy wasted no time in declaring the conclusion of his presidential run.

In a statement, he said, “As I've said since the beginning, there are two America first candidates in this race and I called Donald Trump to tell him that.” He further added, “I congratulated him on his victory and now going forward he will have my full endorsement for the presidency, and I think we're gonna do the right thing for this country.”

Stating that he will join Trump in his rally, he added, “Tomorrow, I will join Donald Trump at a rally in New Hampshire to share our vision for the country’s future.”

“We will work to make sure Donald Trump is the next president,” Even in the wake of the former President's scathing remarks from last week, the Indian-American former presidential candidate stood with Trump.

Netizens react to Vivek Ramaswamy's Iowa caucus decision

Political enthusiasts are now reacting to the major decision. Someone wrote, “Vivek Ramaswamy made a very mature and statesmanlike announcement tonight in endorsing President Trump. Ramaswamy is a brilliant entrepreneur with a great future.” Another one said, “Congratulations to Vivek Ramaswamy. For a man with near zero name recognition, he showed that he belongs as a voice on the political stage, and he did a tremendous job shifting the narrative on DEI and other critical issues facing this country.” Some more chimed in, “Now, having made his point, he has dropped out to make sure no more time or resources are wasted on a primary that is over. It's time the other candidates did the same.”, “Going to miss Vivek Ramaswamy who had a lot of memorable lines.”