Waterfront Metro shooting: Teen injured as gunfire erupts in DC; video shows heavy police presence
A teenager was injured in a shooting Saturday night, April 18, just outside the new juvenile curfew zones in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest.
A teenager was injured in a shooting Saturday night, April 18, just outside the new juvenile curfew zones in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest. The victim, shot near the Waterfront Metro, is conscious and breathing, according to WUSA 9.
First District officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:05 pm, and arrived to find a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported him to an area hospital for treatment. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
A video shared on X shows heavy police presence in the area, including the DC Police, Metro Transit Police, and the National Guard.
What we know so far
Police have yet to reveal what caused the shooting and who is responsible. The victim’s age has not been disclosed.{{/usCountry}}
Police have yet to reveal what caused the shooting and who is responsible. The victim’s age has not been disclosed.{{/usCountry}}
As of 9:56 pm, 3rd and 4th Streets were closed due to police activity. With MPD still investigating the scene, pedestrian traffic was also impacted. However, the Waterfront Metro station is open and trains are operating at normal service.{{/usCountry}}
As of 9:56 pm, 3rd and 4th Streets were closed due to police activity. With MPD still investigating the scene, pedestrian traffic was also impacted. However, the Waterfront Metro station is open and trains are operating at normal service.{{/usCountry}}
Anyone with any information about the shooting has been urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.{{/usCountry}}
Anyone with any information about the shooting has been urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.{{/usCountry}}