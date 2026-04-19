Waterfront Metro shooting: Teen injured as gunfire erupts in DC; video shows heavy police presence

A teenager was injured in a shooting Saturday night, April 18, just outside the new juvenile curfew zones in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest. The victim, shot near the Waterfront Metro, is conscious and breathing, according to WUSA 9.

Waterfront Metro shooting: Teen injured as gunfire erupts in DC (Pexel - representational image)

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First District officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:05 pm, and arrived to find a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported him to an area hospital for treatment. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A video shared on X shows heavy police presence in the area, including the DC Police, Metro Transit Police, and the National Guard.

What we know so far

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{{^usCountry}} Police have yet to reveal what caused the shooting and who is responsible. The victim’s age has not been disclosed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have yet to reveal what caused the shooting and who is responsible. The victim’s age has not been disclosed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As of 9:56 pm, 3rd and 4th Streets were closed due to police activity. With MPD still investigating the scene, pedestrian traffic was also impacted. However, the Waterfront Metro station is open and trains are operating at normal service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of 9:56 pm, 3rd and 4th Streets were closed due to police activity. With MPD still investigating the scene, pedestrian traffic was also impacted. However, the Waterfront Metro station is open and trains are operating at normal service. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anyone with any information about the shooting has been urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anyone with any information about the shooting has been urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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