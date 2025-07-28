Watertown tornado: Dramatic videos show massive twister in North Dakota

A massive tornado is currently on the ground near Watertown, South Dakota. Videos of the tornado were shared on social media. A massive tornado is currently on the ground near Watertown, South Dakota.(Unsplash)

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), which is in effect until midnight CDT.

Affected Areas:

Minnesota (West Central) – 2 Counties:

Big Stone

Traverse

South Dakota (Northeast) – 6 Counties:

Clark

Codington

Deuel

Grant

Hamlin

Roberts

Cities Included:

Clark, Clear Lake, Hayti, Milbank, Ortonville, Sisseton, Watertown, and Wheaton