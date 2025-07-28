Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Watertown tornado: Dramatic videos show massive twister in North Dakota

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 28, 2025 04:53 am IST

A massive tornado is currently on the ground near Watertown, South Dakota.

A massive tornado is currently on the ground near Watertown, South Dakota. Videos of the tornado were shared on social media.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), which is in effect until midnight CDT.

Affected Areas:

Minnesota (West Central) – 2 Counties:

Big Stone

Traverse

South Dakota (Northeast) – 6 Counties:

Clark

Codington

Deuel

Grant

Hamlin

Roberts

Cities Included:

Clark, Clear Lake, Hayti, Milbank, Ortonville, Sisseton, Watertown, and Wheaton

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
