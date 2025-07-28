Watertown tornado: Dramatic videos show massive twister in North Dakota
Updated on: Jul 28, 2025 04:53 am IST
A massive tornado is currently on the ground near Watertown, South Dakota.
A massive tornado is currently on the ground near Watertown, South Dakota. Videos of the tornado were shared on social media.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), which is in effect until midnight CDT.
Affected Areas:
Minnesota (West Central) – 2 Counties:
Big Stone
Traverse
South Dakota (Northeast) – 6 Counties:
Clark
Codington
Deuel
Grant
Hamlin
Roberts
Cities Included:
Clark, Clear Lake, Hayti, Milbank, Ortonville, Sisseton, Watertown, and Wheaton
Stay updated with US News
covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump
and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire
.
