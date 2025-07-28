South Dakota tornado tracker: Massive twister in Watertown; these cities under warning

A massive tornado was spotted in Watertown, South Dakota, on Sunday. Scary videos posted by locals and storm chasers on social media showed the twister approaching populated parts of the city. This comes as the National Weather Service has issued severe tornado warnings for several parts of the state. A massive tornado was spotted near Watertown, South Dakota(Unsplash)

“Watertown, South Dakota — large, violent and extremely dangerous tornado is west of town. Tornado warning may soon be extended into the city. Begin moving to or prepare to shelter now. Those who need extra time or have mobility challenges — start the sheltering process NOW,” storm chaser Matthew Cappucci posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Old Farmer’s Almanac prediction for Fall 2025 across the US revealed

Another local said that the tornado appeared to damage structures. “Photogenic corn grinder just West of Watertown… Unfortunately hit structures,” they tweeted.

Authorities are yet to confirm the extent of the damage. No injuries have been reported yet.

NWS warnings for tornadoes in South Dakota

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Aberdeen has renewed a Tornado Warning for southwestern Codington County, South Dakota, effective until 6:30 PM CDT, as a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado rages near Watertown.

Issued at 6:10 PM CDT, the alert classifies this as a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS), urging immediate action as the twister, spotted over Long Lake near Goose Lake, moves southeast at 10 mph. Residents are in a life-threatening scenario, with potential for widespread destruction as the storm approaches key locations.

Read More: Dallas County reports first heat death as dangerous heatwaves grip North Texas: See list of safety precautions

Weather spotters confirmed the tornado’s presence, reporting hazards including flying debris that could prove fatal without shelter, alongside the risk of total devastation to mobile homes, homes, businesses, and vehicles.

The storm is expected to near Watertown, Lake Kampeska, and Memorial Park Camping Site around 6:15 PM CDT, prompting urgent evacuation from vulnerable areas.

The NWS warns of considerable damage, with a maximum hail size of 1.00 inch adding to the threat, particularly for those on or near water bodies like Lake Kampeska, where capsizing waves and lightning pose additional dangers.

Authorities are urging residents to seek safety immediately, advising movement to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.

For those outdoors, in mobile homes, or vehicles, the closest substantial shelter is critical to avoid deadly debris. Special caution is urged for those on Lake Kampeska, with instructions to leave the water, dock boats, and find shelter to escape thunderstorm-related hazards. The slow movement of the tornado suggests a prolonged threat, keeping emergency services on high alert.