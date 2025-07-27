Dallas County reports first heat death as dangerous heatwaves grip North Texas: See list of safety precautions

Dallas County has reported its first confirmed heat-related death this week. According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, a man from North Texas died. Although the man was in his 60s and had other pre-existing health issues, these were not revealed. The department didn’t reveal the exact cause of death and said no more information will be shared to protect his privacy, according to a NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth report. Amid sweltering heat, DCHHS urges residents to take this tragic incident as a reminder to prioritize heat safety and protect themselves and others.(AP)

Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS, said, “We are very saddened to report our first confirmed heat-related death this season.” He added, "As high temperatures continue to impact North Texas, DCHHS urges residents to take this tragic incident as a reminder to prioritize heat safety and protect themselves and others, especially older adults, children, and individuals with chronic health conditions.”

Also Read: SSA to roll out August payments for beneficiaries soon: Check schedule, eligibility and more

Is North Texas under a heat advisory?

Yes. The first heat advisories of the season are now active across North Texas. Heat index levels have gone over 100 degrees. The National Weather Service said that Friday would bring triple-digit temperatures, and the heat index is expected to stay above 100 all weekend.

The Texas Department of Public Safety shared the information about signs of heatstroke, which include headache, fainting, no sweating, fast pulse, and confusion. If someone shows these signs, get medical help fast, according to a CBS News report.

Also Read: Heatwave in US: 6 expert-approved tips to prevent heat stroke

DCHHS safety precautions:

Amid sweltering heat, DCHHS recommends the following safety precautions to follow:

Drink plenty of water, drink water every hour to stay hydrated, even if you are not thirsty

Avoid alcohol on hot days, as it dehydrates the body.

Avoid going outside during the day, wear light- colored clothes, as they reflect back the heat.

Stay in air-conditioned places. If outside, take frequent breaks in the shade.

Never leave people or pets in a parked car.

DCHHS urges Dallas County residents to apply for an emergency A/C window unit. They are encouraged to call 214-819-1909 to apply.