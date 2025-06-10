Prevent heatstroke this summer: Doctor shares 8 precautions and emergency care steps that can help save a life

The scorching summer heat is not just some minor inconvenience of sweating your armpits out and nagging discomfort of sunburnt skin; it is a very real health hazard, potentially putting your life at risk. The chances of heatstroke are high, especially when you are outdoors. It takes little time to turn fatal, affecting vital organs. Whether you are commuting for work or lounging on a beach during your well-deserved vacation, wherever you are this summer, staying vigilant can keep you safe from heatstroke, as it can hit anywhere. The summer heat can drain your energy quickly, making you dizzy.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajiv Chhabra, Chief Paediatrician at Artemis Hospitals, highlighted that taking precautions is of utmost importance to ward off heatstroke this summer.

He explained how heatstroke can be life-threatening. Dr Rajiv Chhabra said, “Heatstroke is a serious medical emergency that can occur when your body gets too hot, often due to extended exposure to high temperatures or intense physical activity in the heat. It can impact both children and adults, and if not addressed promptly, it can lead to serious damage to vital organs like the brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles. In severe cases, it can even be life-threatening.”

To simplify the precautions and even emergency care for heatstroke, Dr Chhabra shared a guide, covering essential steps for prevention and first-aid care if heatstroke occurs:

Simple steps to prevent heatstroke

Wearing light clothes and staying hydrated helps to keep heatstrokes away.(Shutterstock)

1. Stay hydrated

Drink as much water as you can throughout the day, even if you're not thirsty. Being dehydrated is one of the most common factors contributing to heatstroke.

Children and older adults are at the greatest risk for heat stroke, so you need to ensure they are drinking water regularly.

Try not to consume drinks with caffeine or alcohol, as these can dehydrate you.

2. Dress light

Your body needs to sweat to stay cool, so wearing loose, breathable clothing can help the sweating process.

Cotton and linen clothing are breathable fabrics that help sweat evaporate and cool off your body.

Light colours reflect sunlight, thereby reducing heat absorption.

Wearing darker, tighter clothing will trap heat and increase body temperature quickly.

3. Avoid outdoor activities during peak heat

When the sun is at its highest, generally from about noon until 4 pm, it is better to be indoors.

If outdoors, take breaks often in cool areas or shade.

Children can be playing on a hot day, and adults can be working in the heat, signifying that it is so important to watch them closely.

4. Never leave anyone in a parked car

A parked vehicle can heat up to dangerous levels within minutes.

Sitting in your car with the car shut off, and even with the windows slightly open, within minutes the temperature will rise and can cause heatstroke.

Never leave children, pets, or adults in a parked car.

What to do if someone shows signs of heatstroke?

The heatstroke symptoms include rapid pulse and high fever.(Shutterstock)

If a person has a high fever, hot, dry skin, a rapid pulse, or unconsciousness, the person could be experiencing heatstroke.

1. Move the person to a cooler environment

The first thing to do is get the person from the hot area to cooler surroundings.

Move them indoors, preferably with a fan or air conditioning, or if not, just into the shade.

Reducing exposure to heat helps prevent the condition from worsening and aids recovery.

2. Reduce the body temperature

To help safely and quickly reduce the body temperature, you can place a cool, damp cloth on the skin or sponge the person with water.

Try to work on large areas such as the neck and armpits.

3. Fan them while spraying water

Use a squirt bottle or a wet cloth to spray the person with water while you fan them.

This will simulate sweating and accelerate the body's cooling process through evaporation, which will help to get their internal temperature down more quickly.

4. Do not give them water if unconscious

Never give water to anyone who is either unconscious or somewhat unconscious.

This can cause choking or aspiration.

If the person is conscious and can swallow, their water should be in small sips of cool water.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.