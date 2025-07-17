Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Sauk City tornado: Birds-eye video shows scary moment twister rips through homes, trees in Wisconsin

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 01:27 am IST

A powerful tornado hit Sauk City, WI, Wednesday, causing major damage. Aerial video by storm chaser Curtis Lergner shows it tearing through trees and homes.

As a potentially destructive tornado entered Sauk City in Wisconsin on Wednesday after a touchdown in Dane County earlier, it left severe destruction behind. A video of a birds-eye-view of the tornado surfaced, which showed the mammoth twister ripping through trees and homes in Sauk City.

The video was recorded by storm chaser Curtis Lergner and was shared by Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers on their X handle. Here's the video:

Amid the numerous tornado warnings affecting Wisconsin, the first tornado on Wednesday touched down west of Madison over Mazomanie in Dane County at 1:12 p.m. The NWS predicts more tornadoes in the area, with the nearby Northwestern Green County, northwestern Rock County and central Dane County all under warning of potentially destructive tornadoes till 6 p.m. 

Along with tornadoes, some parts of northwestern Wisconsin saw up to five to seven inches of rain, which resulted in flooding. Meanwhile, in northern Wisconsin, eastern Douglas and southwestern Bayfield counties saw over 2 inches of rainfall. Cory Rothstein, meteorologist with NWS, told local channel WPR: "We were seeing rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches an hour in spots."

Also read: Wisconsin tornado: Massive twister rips through Madison, Sauk City, Monticello, and Prairie du Sac; videos surface

Wisconsin Tornado Warning: Full List Of Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for 20 counties in Wisconsin, effective till 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Here's a full list: 

East Central Wisconsin

Fond du Lac

Sheboygan

South Central Wisconsin

Columbia

Dane

Green

Green Lake

Iowa

Lafayette

Marquette

Rock

Sauk

Southeast Wisconsin

Dodge

Jefferson

Kenosha

Milwaukee

Ozaukee

Racine

Walworth

Washington

Waukesha

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
