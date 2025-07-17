Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Wisconsin tornado: Massive twister rips through Madison, Sauk City, Monticello, and Prairie du Sac; videos surface

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 12:47 am IST

A tornado hit Dane County, WI, moving NE at 30 mph from Mazomanie to Sauk City. Monticello and Prairie du Sac are also under threat, per NWS.

A tornado touched down in Wisconsin's Dane County on Wednesday morning and was moving northeast with a speed of 30 mph, the National Weather Service confirmed. Moving northeast from Mazomanie, where the twister was first spotted by storm chasers, it has now reached northeast Sauk City, around seven-and-half miles northeast of Mazomanie. Nearby areas, such as Monticello, and Prairie du Sac, are also under threat.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

Here's a video of the twister sighted in Sauk City:

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Wisconsin tornado: Massive twister rips through Madison, Sauk City, Monticello, and Prairie du Sac; videos surface
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On