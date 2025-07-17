Wisconsin tornado: Massive twister rips through Madison, Sauk City, Monticello, and Prairie du Sac; videos surface

A tornado touched down in Wisconsin's Dane County on Wednesday morning and was moving northeast with a speed of 30 mph, the National Weather Service confirmed. Moving northeast from Mazomanie, where the twister was first spotted by storm chasers, it has now reached northeast Sauk City, around seven-and-half miles northeast of Mazomanie. Nearby areas, such as Monticello, and Prairie du Sac, are also under threat.

Representational image.(Unsplash)