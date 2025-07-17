Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Dane County tornado: Likely twister spotted near Mazomanie in Wisconsin - Track path

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 12:15 am IST

A likely tornado was seen near Mazomanie, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Storm chaser Trevor Olson captured it as it hit northeast Dodgeville.

A likely tornado was spotted near Mazomanie in Wisconsin's Dane County on Wednesday amid the National Weather Service's (NWS) tornado warning for the region. A video of the likely twister was captured by storm chaser, Trevor Olson, as it hit northeast Dodgeville in Wisconsin.

Here's a video of the tornado:

Path Of The Tornado

The twister, spotted at 1:12 p.m. over Mazomaine, is moving northeast with a speed of 30 mph, as per the NWS. As a result, the following area could be at risk of destruction from the tornado:

Black Earth – very close and directly northeast

Cross Plains – a few miles further northeast

Middleton – near the western edge of Madison metro area

Waunakee – slightly east of the northeast path

Sun Prairie – depending on exact trajectory

DeForest – further northeast, potential impact zone

On Wednesday, July 16, multiple areas in Wisconsin, around Milwaukee, were placed under a tornado warning by the NWS. As many as 30 counties have been warned about severe weather resulting in potentially destructive tornadoes. Among the counties for which warnings have been issued are: Milwaukee, Dane, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Kenosha and Racine. The warning will stay in effect till 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

