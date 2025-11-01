Search
Sat, Nov 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Waymo confirms its robotaxi killed beloved bodega cat 'KitKat' in SF: 'It darted under our vehicle'

ByShirin Gupta
Published on: Nov 01, 2025 09:42 am IST

Waymo released a statement in the case of San Francisco neighborhood cat KitKat struck by the robotaxi.

A corner store cat, known as KitKat, died after being hit late Monday night near Randa's Market on 16th Street. Initial eyewitness claims said a Waymo car was involved. On Thursday evening, the company confirmed the vehicle had been present.

Waymo kills a SF corner store cat(AFP)
Waymo kills a SF corner store cat(AFP)

Also Read: Tesla drivers involved in highest accident rate, study finds. Here's why

Waymo's Statement

In its statement, Waymo said the vehicle had been stopped to pick up passengers when the bodega cat “darted under our vehicle as it was pulling away.”

The company expressed, “our deepest sympathies to the cat’s owner and the community who knew and loved him,” and added it would make a donation to a local animal-rights organization in his honor.

Shop owners and customers mourn

Residents and store customers say KitKat was a grey tabby who had lived at Randa’s for six years and was “widely adored” as a fixture of the block, the San Francisco Standard reported.

KitKat was killed around 11:30 p.m. after the robotaxi passed near the shop’s sidewalk. A 311 complaint said the vehicle made no attempt to slow down or stop.

At Randa's Market, a growing memorial of flowers, candles and handwritten notes reads “Rest in Power KitKat.” One sign left by neighbors declared: “Kill a Waymo! Save a cat!”

Also Read: The economics of self-driving taxis

Authorities are reviewing the 311 complaint

Local officials say they are reviewing the 311 complaint and video footage from the scene. Meanwhile, Waymo faces growing pressure from residents to explain how the incident occurred and to submit its safety data for review.

The incident has added to the public debate about the safety of autonomous-vehicle fleets in urban areas. Concerns revolve around whether they can reliably detect small animals or manage unexpected road behaviors. California’s Department of Motor Vehicles reported over 880 collisions involving self-driving systems to date.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Waymo confirms its robotaxi killed beloved bodega cat 'KitKat' in SF: 'It darted under our vehicle'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On