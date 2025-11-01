Waymo confirms its robotaxi killed beloved bodega cat 'KitKat' in SF: 'It darted under our vehicle'

A corner store cat, known as KitKat, died after being hit late Monday night near Randa's Market on 16th Street. Initial eyewitness claims said a Waymo car was involved. On Thursday evening, the company confirmed the vehicle had been present. Waymo kills a SF corner store cat(AFP)

Waymo's Statement

In its statement, Waymo said the vehicle had been stopped to pick up passengers when the bodega cat “darted under our vehicle as it was pulling away.”

The company expressed, “our deepest sympathies to the cat’s owner and the community who knew and loved him,” and added it would make a donation to a local animal-rights organization in his honor.

Shop owners and customers mourn

Residents and store customers say KitKat was a grey tabby who had lived at Randa’s for six years and was “widely adored” as a fixture of the block, the San Francisco Standard reported.

KitKat was killed around 11:30 p.m. after the robotaxi passed near the shop’s sidewalk. A 311 complaint said the vehicle made no attempt to slow down or stop.

At Randa's Market, a growing memorial of flowers, candles and handwritten notes reads “Rest in Power KitKat.” One sign left by neighbors declared: “Kill a Waymo! Save a cat!”

Authorities are reviewing the 311 complaint

Local officials say they are reviewing the 311 complaint and video footage from the scene. Meanwhile, Waymo faces growing pressure from residents to explain how the incident occurred and to submit its safety data for review.

The incident has added to the public debate about the safety of autonomous-vehicle fleets in urban areas. Concerns revolve around whether they can reliably detect small animals or manage unexpected road behaviors. California’s Department of Motor Vehicles reported over 880 collisions involving self-driving systems to date.