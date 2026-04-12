Wayne County fire: Massive 5-alarm blaze erupts at Ohio lumberyard; shocking videos surface

Multiple departments are battling a massive blaze in Wayne County, Ohio, on Saturday, April 11. The fire broke out at Southwood Lumber Pallet Inc on E Lincoln Way, according to Orrville Fire Department’s dispatch.

Wayne County fire: Massive 5-alarm blaze erupts at Ohio lumberyard(Orrville Firefighters Association/Facebook)

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Shocking videos of the 5-alarm fire have surfaced on social media.

The Orrville Firefighters Association shared photos of the fire on Facebook, writing, “Rescue 63 & Ladder 66 are currently working a 5-Alarm Fire with multiple Wayne County and surrounding departments in Apple Creek.”

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Facebook users praised the firefighters in the comment section of Orrville Firefighters Association’s post. “The team work of all these firefighters working together is something to truly be admired! It is something everyone could learn from. God bless these men and women as they save another families livelihood- it is truly a selfless job they are doing. Prayers for their safe returns home tonight,” one user wrote. “Prayers for everyone involved,” one user said, while another wrote, “Sending prayers for safety for all”.

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The Wayne County Sheriff’s Facebook page shared an update on Facebook, writing, “Avoid the area of East Lincoln Way between S. Carr Road and S. Apple Creek Road as crews continue to battle the fire at Southwood Lumber. If you need to travel that way please find an alternate route.”

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The inferno is being categorized as a 5-alarm fire, which is the highest and most severe level, requiring multiple local crews to step in and help. 5-alarm fires often involve large industrial or building fires.

What is a 5-alarm fire?

Fire departments use fire alarm levels “to communicate the severity of a fire, the number of firefighters needed, and how long it will take to reach the fire,” according to Fire Alarm Houston.

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Mammoth Security says on its website of 5-alarm fires, “This is a level of fire that is rarely called. In the case of a five-alarm fire, all available units are requested to appear on the scene. Additional support in the form of air support, hazardous material vehicles, and even additional resources for the firefighter’s well-being will be called.”

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