‘We share your grief’: Nightclub owner speaks out as Dominican Republic observes 3-day mourning period

As grief continues to sweep through the Dominican Republic, the owner of the ill-fated Jet Set nightclub has broken his silence following the devastating roof collapse that claimed 184 lives. Antonio Espaillat spoke out for the first time as the nation reels from one of its deadliest nightclub disasters. The owner revealed that he was out of the country when the tragedy unfolded late Tuesday during a live performance by beloved merengue icon Rubby Pérez. owner Antonio Espaillat expressed grief and pledged cooperation with authorities in the ongoing recovery efforts.(@jetsetclubrd/Instagram)

Owner of the ill-fated Dominican Republic nightclub breaks silence

Espaillat released a video on Instagram, addressing the tragic accident that took place at his nightclub. He shared that he was back in Santo Domingo to “cooperate with the authorities in rescue and investigation.” In the Instagram video posted on Wednesday, he said, as translated by local outlet Dominican Today, “There are not enough words to express the pain this event generates. What happened has been devastating for everyone. We want you to know that we are with you and that we share your grief.”

As the search and rescue operations are in progress, he revealed that his nightclub’s management team is “in constant communication” with officials. On Thursday, the director of the Emergency Operations Center, Juan Manuel Méndez, confirmed that 184 people died in the roof collapse accident, adding that it is a “preliminary figure,” as reported by The New York Post.

Dominican Republican tragedy leads to 3 day mourning period

Espaillat expressed his gratitude towards President Luis Abinader for visiting the site where the tragedy occurred, adding that “his presence at the scene was a clear gesture of solidarity.” He concluded his video with, “Today, more than ever, we are a family.” Meanwhile, the president declared a three-day mourning period across the nation following the loss of lives in the unfortunate incident.

Elsewhere, Homero Figueroa, the president’s spokesperson shared that “There will be a transition from a search and rescue phase to the recovery of the bodies phase,” in the hours to come.