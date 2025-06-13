'We were dining at McLoone’s': Long Branch shooting witness recounts harrowing scene

At least one person was reportedly shot in Long Branch near Pier Village, New Jersey, on Thursday night. The shooting took place right outside the McLoone's Pier House restaurant. Shooting reported in Long Branch near Pier Village, New Jersey.(Heather Orlen)

A witness who was dining at the restaurant with her family described the terrifying scene.

“My family and I were dining at McLoone's tonight when this happened. We sat against the glass window where we, unfortunately, had a front row seat to what happened,” Heather Orlen told Hindustan Times.

“The beach was full of people even though it was late out. The officials arrived and almost immediately started CPR for 20 minutes. While they completed CPR, police were putting up caution tape around the crime scene. The EMS team then put a sheet over the individual as they were unsuccessful in necessitating the individual.”

Orlen also noted that police presence was limited on the beach at the time of the shooting, allegedly due to traffic control being directed toward a nearby concert in Pier Village.

She also shared a photo from the scene, showing police standing beside a body covered with a sheet, with the area cordoned off with police tape.

Shooting near McLoone's Pier House restaurant in Long Branch, New Jersey.(Heather Orlen)

As of now, Long Branch authorities have not issued an official statement. No details about the suspect or the identity of the victim have been confirmed.

Eyewitness Reports on Social Media

Several other witnesses took to social media to share what they saw.

“I was walking by when the shots happened. I heard at least 2 shots fired but could have been 3. After the 2nd shot I ran. It occurred on the beach by McLoones beach entrance," one witness write on Facebook.

Another reported, “Long Branch NJ. Shots fired on the beach at MCloones restaurant as Tim McCloones band played. Reports of 1 dead.”

A third witness reported, “Started with altercation between some kids on the beach next to McLoones. 1 dead.”