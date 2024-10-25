Wendy's set to launch new Frosty flavour for fall. And it's not pumpkin spice

Wendy's is reportedly gearing up to launch a brand-new Frosty flavour that is perfect for fall. No, it's not pumpkin spice. While there is no official announcement yet, popular food blogger Snackolator unveiled the fast-food chain's upcoming sweet treat on Instagram Thursday. The revelation left fans hyped up for the company's newest offering. Here's what we know so far: Wendy's is set to launch an all-new fall-inspired Frosty flavour, rival to the famous pumpkin spice(Representational Image)

Is Wendy's launching a new Frosty flavour?

According to the food blogging page, which boasts nearly 500K followers on the social media platform, Wendy's is all set to launch the new Salted Caramel Frosty. While there is no official launch date, the newest fall-flavoured frosty is expected to hit the shelves after the Spongebob Squarepants-inspired Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is phased out. This means customers can expect to grab the chilled snack sometime in November.

Snackolator shared what appears to be a leaked photo of the upcoming frosty flavour in a cup with the brand logo. The frosty appears silky and features Wendy's signature swirl at the top. As seen in the photo, the sweet treat is cream-coloured. “I feel like I've waited my entire life for Wendy's to drop this Frosty flavor!” the caption reads.

“The Salted Caramel Frosty is coming to Wendy's nationwide in November after the Spongebob promo ends and I cannot wait to give this one a try!” the food blogger continued in the caption, adding, “It does not appear to be a syrup/puree mix-in so I think this might be the end of Vanilla for now, but if this really gets the salted caramel flavor right... it will be worth it.”

The caption concluded with, “As someone who loves all things salted caramel, I cannot wait to give this one a try. It's also a great fall flavor and IMO better than pumpkin spice! Are you excited for this flavor?” Meanwhile, fans echoed similar sentiments, with one saying, “I will eat anything salted caramel!” A second user commented, “This flavor is what dreams are made of,” while a third chimed in with, “Man at this point Wendy’s is on a elite roll with these Frosty.”