Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Glazed doughnut is back, but there's a catch

Krispy Kreme has brought back its fall favourite, the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut. In a statement released Thursday, the company announced that the iconic doughnut flavour will be available for a limited time only to mark the arrival of fall. While this is certainly good news for lovers of all things pumpkin spice, there's a catch… Krispy Kreme brings back its iconic Pumpkin Spice Glazed doughnut this weekend(Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme brings back iconic Pumpkin Spice Glazed doughnut

In the press release, the company explained that the beloved Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut will be available for just three days while supplies last. This means that customers can snag the limited edition fall menu item starting Friday, September 20, through Sunday, September 22.

ALSO READ: Chester Bennington's mom feels ‘betrayed’ by Linkin Park's decision to replace late vocalist with Emily Armstrong

The seasonal treat, which looks similar to Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed doughnut, will deliver explosive pumpkin spice flavour “in every melt-in-your-mouth bite,” the company said in the statement. These doughnuts will be available individually or by the dozen, either in-shop and for pickup or delivery via the Krispy Kreme app or website.

In honour of autumnal doughnut’s brief reprisal, a dozen-pack of the Original Glazed Doughnuts will be priced at just $2 with the purchase of any other full-priced dozen. Additionally, customers who make a purchase in-store can snag up to two Buy One Get One deals in contrast to online orders.

ALSO READ: Zach Bryan issues apology after ‘drunkenly’ tweeting Kanye West is better than Taylor Swift, ‘I respect her’

“People love our Pumpkin Spice Latte and Cake doughnut, but Pumpkin Spice Season is not complete without the incredible Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Global Chief Brand Officer. “These are the only three days our famous PSOG will be offered, so visit Krispy Kreme this weekend for the ultimate pumpkin spice experience.”