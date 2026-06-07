James Higginbotham case: What happened to the missing Auburn student? Full timeline as body is found in Japan

The search for Auburn University student James “Weston” Higginbotham has ended in tragedy after the 20-year-old was found dead following a days-long search in Japan, according to CNN.

James "Weston" Higginbotham, who went missing in Japan, in an unidentified location, in this still image obtained from social media released on June 3, 2026. (Nancy Higginbotham via Facebook/via REUTERS)

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Weston, a junior at Auburn University and described by his family as a passionate environmentalist, went missing while travelling with his family in the Kyoto region. CNN reported that he had been visiting Japan for a family trip marking his younger brother’s graduation when he disappeared after leaving on his own following a disagreement with his mother.

According to CNN, the disagreement involved his mother’s use of AI tools for navigation, after which Weston chose to explore Kyoto alone.

Last known movements captured on CCTV

Authorities later confirmed Weston was last seen on May 29 in the Yamashina area on the outskirts of Kyoto.

CNN reported that CCTV footage showed him walking alone near a mountainous and forested trail area around 8 pm local time, after he had left Kyoto Station earlier that evening.

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{{^usCountry}} His family used location tracking via a phone app and initially saw him moving around the city before his signal was turned off, which they described as unusual behavior. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His family used location tracking via a phone app and initially saw him moving around the city before his signal was turned off, which they described as unusual behavior. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Weston was reported missing in the early hours of May 30, according to CNN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weston was reported missing in the early hours of May 30, according to CNN. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the following days, Japanese authorities launched an extensive search operation involving police teams, dogs, helicopters, and volunteers. However, efforts were disrupted at times due to heavy rain and difficult mountainous terrain in the Yamashina region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the following days, Japanese authorities launched an extensive search operation involving police teams, dogs, helicopters, and volunteers. However, efforts were disrupted at times due to heavy rain and difficult mountainous terrain in the Yamashina region. {{/usCountry}}

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By early June, authorities had identified the last CCTV location and focused their search efforts in nearby forested areas.

Also Read: Who was Melissa Casias? Remains of missing LANL employee, 53, found in New Mexico forest

Full timeline of case

May 22: Arrival in Japan

Weston and his family arrive in Japan for a family trip from Alabama.

Purpose of visit was to celebrate his younger brother’s high school graduation.

Travel includes stops in Tokyo, Nikko, Takayama, and later Kyoto.

May 29: Day he went missing

Family spends time in Kyoto before Weston separates from them.

Reported disagreement with his mother over AI-assisted navigation.

Weston decides to explore the city alone.

Around 6 pm: He leaves Kyoto Station.

Around 8 pm: CCTV captures him walking alone near Yamashina mountain trails.

May 30: Missing report filed

Weston is officially reported missing at around 2 am by his family.

Local authorities begin initial search operations.

June 2: CCTV confirmed, search shifts

CCTV footage from May 29 is verified by authorities.

Police redirect search toward mountainous forest areas.

Search efforts are impacted by severe storm conditions.

June 3: Large-scale search operation

Police deploy helicopters, K-9 units, and dozens of officers.

Focus remains on Yamashina forest region.

Authorities warn of risks due to weather and terrain.

June 4: Ongoing investigation

Search continues with expanded review of surveillance footage.

Authorities also monitor bank activity and digital traces.

US Embassy and FBI are contacted for coordination.

June 5: Search scaled down

Intensive 72-hour police search concludes in the region.

More than 100 personnel involved including search dogs and air support.

Family announces plans for private search teams and volunteers.

June 6: Body found

Volunteer search-and-rescue team locates Weston’s body in a mountainous area outside Kyoto.

Family confirms the discovery in a statement shared with CNN. They describe the loss as deeply devastating.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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