Westwood Elementary shooting update: Are Augusta County schools still under lockdown? All we know as one injured

Westwood Hills Elementary School shooting: Authorities are conducting an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred at an elementary school in Waynesboro, Virginia, on Wednesday morning.

Investigation underway after shooting at Westwood Elementary in Waynesboro, VA

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According to ABC 13 News sources, one person sustained injuries. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that all students are safe and have been successfully evacuated from Westwood Elementary School.

Officials confirmed that the situation was under control and that the school had been secured by approximately 10:23 a.m.

Students were escorted to Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 1904 Mt. Vernon St. in Waynesboro to reunite with their families in the lower fellowship hall.

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Augusta County schools resume normal operations: 5 things to know

At around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office instructed that all schools in the Wilson and Stuarts Draft areas enter a Secure code as a precautionary response to reports of an incident at Waynesboro City Public Schools, according to a statement from Augusta County Public Schools. During a Secure code, students remain indoors while the instructional day proceeds. “We want to emphasize that the code Secure was directed out of an abundance of caution, and the issue in Waynesboro was not directly related to our school division,” the release stated. “We appreciate the assistance of ACSO and the quick action taken by our staff and students.” Gov. Abigail Spanberger took to X to report about the shooting. "I am monitoring the emergency at Westwood Hills Elementary School this morning. My heart is with these young students, their parents and families, and the teachers and staff at the school. Thank you to the first responders who are assisting at the scene.“Augusta County and Waynesboro law enforcement and schools are continuing to provide updated guidance to community members.” Augusta Health announced that the hospital is resuming its operations and is still offering patient care on Wednesday. Augusta Health’s statement called the incident a “shooting in our community.” “As your community hospital, we remain committed to caring for and supporting our neighbors in their time of need,” the Augusta Health statement reads.

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