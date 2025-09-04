STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 - With a rise in defence spending by European countries, many defence technology startups are seeing robust growth, supported by their founders' military experience. What are some of the European defence startups founded by military vets?

Below is a list of some of these startups in the region:

QUANTUM SYSTEMS

The German drone startup was founded by Florian Seibel, a former officer in the German Armed Forces.

TERMINAL AUTONOMY

Two of the three co-founders of this Ukrainian drone startup are veterans of the U.S. and Australian militaries.

CYBSAFE

British Cybersecurity firm CybSafe, which caters to commercial and defence companies, was founded by former UK Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Oz Alashe.

ROWDEN TECHNOLOGIES

This UK-based military technology firm was founded by former military veteran Rob Harper.

FRANKENBURG TECHNOLOGIES

This Estonian defence tech company, which makes mass-manufacturable missile systems, has several top executives with military background.

ARX ROBOTICS

The German company, which makes autonomous ground systems, was founded by three former officers of the German Armed Forces, Marc Wietfeld, Maximilian Wied, and Stefan Roebel.

BUNTAR AEROSPACE

The Ukrainian drone maker was co-founded by Ivan Kaunov, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2022 and served as an infantry private.

ARONDITE

This UK-based defence company was founded by Will Blyth, a former veteran of the British Army.

BLINKTROLL

Norway's BlinkTroll, which produces military training gear, was founded by former Norwegian soldiers Kenneth Skorpen and Oystein Hatlestad.

TRYPILLIAN

The British-Ukrainian defence startup is co-founded by Ivan Matveichenko, a Ukrainian military veteran who participated in the battles for Bakhmut and Soledar.

VIZGARD

An AI software company for defence, it was founded by former British Royal Navy submariner Alex Kehoe.

LABRYS TECHNOLOGIES

The UK-based software company, which counts defence companies as customers, was co-founded by British military veterans August Lersten and Luke Wattam.

ADARGA

This UK-based defence-focused AI firm was founded by former British Army officer Robert Bassett Cross.

ALLIED ADTIVE INDUSTRIES

A UK-based defence procurement startup that was founded by John Williams.

NORDIC DEFENCE INNOVATION FOUNDRY

This Finland-based firm, which helps innovators to develop products for the military, was founded by three active Finnish Defence Forces reservists - Joel Noutere, Janne Laukkanen and Oscar Nissin.

CROWN CYBER DEFENCE

The Finnish drone defence company was founded by former military veteran Mattipekka Kronqvist.

GOVRADAR

Germany-based GovRadar, which helps in government and military procurement, was co-founded by Sascha Soyk, who has served in the German army.

GRANTA AUTONOMY

This Lithuania-based drone maker was founded by former military engineers Gediminas Guoba and Laurynas Litvinas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.