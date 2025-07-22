Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
What happened at Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago? What we know

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 11:42 pm IST

The Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago was locked down after reports of a knife-wielding person inside. FBI is investigating; locals urged to avoid the area.

The Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago was placed on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon. The building on 219 South Dearborn Street, which serves as a federal courthouse, was placed on lockdown, and the FBI was investigating the incident. It was not immediately clear what sparked the lockdown. But ABC7 reported that there was a person with a knife inside the building.

CBS News said that US Marshals confirmed that a man with a knife tried to get past the security at the building around 11 a.m. local time but was stopped by the security officials in attendance.

It sparked a huge police response at the scene, with the FBI, SWAT, Chicago police, and some agents from the Department of Homeland Security at the scene of the incident.

No one was injured in the incident; Chicago police confirmed the CBS.

However, the active investigation resulted in multiple road closures near the courthouse, causing heavy traffic.

Locals have been asked to avoid the area as the FBI probe continues.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
