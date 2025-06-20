What happened at Iowa Events Center in Des Moines? Shooting, active shooter reports surface

UPDATE: The EMC Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, was evacuated Thursday afternoon following a disturbance during the National Speech & Debate Tournament. Unconfirmed reports claimed a possible shooting at Iowa Events Center, a convention venue in Des Moines.(UnSplash)

According to local reports, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when a man reportedly entered the stage area during the event. His behavior raised safety concerns, prompting an evacuation of the immediate area.

The individual was taken into custody, and both the Des Moines Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and no weapons were found at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Unconfirmed reports on Thursday claimed a possible shooting at the Iowa Events Center, a convention venue in Des Moines, Iowa. Witnesses on social media described it as a potential active shooter situation during the ongoing National Speech and Debate Tournament.

Some individuals also reported a large police presence near Wells Fargo Arena, which is adjacent to the center.

As of now, these reports remain unconfirmed, and authorities have not issued any official statement or response.

Witness reports

One witness wrote on Facebook: “Anyone know what’s going on at the Wells Fargo Arena?? A ton of people outside visibly upset, cops everywhere too. Roads are blocked by law enforcement and people running. Any information would be appreciated.”

Another reported, “Active shooter in Des Moines Iowa at the Iowa event center. Prayers to everyone involved my employees are safe.”

A third person wrote, “My brother in law just texted me that there is an active shooter situation in downtown Des Moines? Anyone else?”

Another witness wrote, “Stay away from arena area in downtown Des Moines. Police are investigating active shooter situation.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information