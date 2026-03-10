What happened at US consulate in Toronto? Authorities probe ‘absolutely unacceptable’ shooting incident

Canadian police are investigating a shooting near the U.S. consulate in Toronto after reports that a gun was fired at the building early Tuesday. Officers reached the scene just before 05:30 local time (09:30 GMT), according to the Toronto Police Service, and started checking the area for evidence. Shots fired at US consulate in Toronto, Ottawa says incident ‘unacceptable’ (X./ @@carlCityNews)

"Evidence of a firearm discharge has been located," Toronto Police Operations posted on X on Tuesday.

Police said no injuries have been reported and no suspect has been identified so far. Streets around the consulate have been closed while officers continue their investigation.

“The shooting that took place at the U.S. consulate early this morning is an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbors,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.