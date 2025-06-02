What happened in Gatlinburg, Tennessee? Videos of multi-vehicle crash surface

A multi-vehicle crash in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on Sunday afternoon left several people injured. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Parkway, between traffic lights No. 6 and No. 8., just before 4:15 p.m., according to WSMV, citing a spokesperson for the City of Gatlinburg. A multi-vehicle crash occurred in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on Sunday.(X)

At least six individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Three of the injured were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, while the other three were taken by ambulance.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting local authorities in investigating the crash. Videos from the scene show multiple heavily damaged vehicles.

According to multiple witness accounts shared on social media, the multi-vehicle crash may have been caused by a medical emergency involving the driver.

A witness wrote on Facebook, “To all the people here. A woman had a heart attack at the red light and passed away. This is how this happened!”

Another wrote, “The driver had a medical emergency and hit pedestrians and cars.”

A third witness described the scene: “Parkway and sidewalks are partially closed off due to a massive car pileup and pedestrians hit in Gatlinburg right now. Driver had a medical emergency resulting in the cars and pedestrians hit. Just absolutely terrifying be here and witness the scene.”

Another person wrote, “I usually only share happy scenes from Gatlinburg — mountain views, music, food, and fun. But today, just as I arrived in town, there was a tragic accident right in front of me straight down Parkway. Multiple vehicles were involved, and from what I understand, there were fatalities. Please be safe out there, whether you’re on vacation or just driving home from work.”

As of now, authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the cause of the crash or confirmed any fatalities. The investigation is ongoing.