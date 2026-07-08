What happened to IShowSpeed at the World Cup? Racist abuse row at Argentina match explained amid FIFA probe

FIFA has launched an investigation into an alleged racist incident involving popular streamer IShowSpeed during a 2026 FIFA World Cup match, after footage showed a confrontation between the influencer and a supporter in the stands.

IShowSpeed watches a FIFA World Cup 2026 match from the stands. (REUTERS)

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The incident reportedly took place during Argentina’s match against Cape Verde at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 3. IShowSpeed, who was livestreaming the game, appeared to confront a fan wearing an Argentina jersey after hearing comments directed at him.

The fan, speaking in Spanish, was allegedly heard telling IShowSpeed, who is Black, to “go cry to the zoo”, according to reports.

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Why is FIFA investigating the IShowSpeed incident?

{{^usCountry}} FIFA confirmed it was aware of the incident and said it had immediately begun looking into the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FIFA confirmed it was aware of the incident and said it had immediately begun looking into the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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“FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms. These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society,” the governing body said in a statement.

FIFA said the incident involving IShowSpeed and a supporter at the Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cape Verde match was reported on July 3, following which an investigation was initiated.

“The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game,” FIFA added.

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IShowSpeed and his representatives have not issued a public comment on the investigation.

Who is IShowSpeed?

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, is one of the world’s most popular online creators. The 21-year-old American streamer has built a massive following through gaming videos, livestreams and football-related content.

He has more than 50 million subscribers on YouTube and millions of followers across platforms including Instagram and TikTok.

IShowSpeed has been attending and livestreaming World Cup matches. His broadcasts during the tournament have featured appearances from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and former football stars.

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The investigation comes amid wider discussions around racism in football during the tournament. France captain Kylian Mbappé recently criticised Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla after she made remarks targeting his background following Paraguay’s defeat to France.

Mbappé called the comments “despicable” and said they were “unworthy” of someone holding public office. The Paraguayan government later condemned the remarks, saying they did not represent the country’s values.