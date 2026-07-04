What happened to Janice Dean? Here's why the veteran meteorologist suddenly leaving Fox & Friends show

Janice Dean, the experienced meteorologist on Fox News' prominent morning program ‘Fox & Friends,’ declared on Thursday that she will be leaving the weather desk after 22 years due to health concerns.

Janice Dean is leaving her role at Fox News after 22 years due to health issues caused by multiple sclerosis. (X@JaniceDean)

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Dean, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, has been absent from the airwaves for several months.

What is multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis is a condition that leads to the deterioration of the protective sheath surrounding nerves.

This disease can result in symptoms such as numbness, weakness, difficulty in walking, changes in vision, and various other effects.

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Janice Dean says there is no cure for MS

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{{^usCountry}} In a 3-minute video posted on X, she stated that her symptoms have now “progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role and my doctors agreed that stepping away was necessary for my health.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a 3-minute video posted on X, she stated that her symptoms have now “progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role and my doctors agreed that stepping away was necessary for my health.” {{/usCountry}}

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“For a long time, I was able to handle the early mornings, the many hours on my feet, and the stress of broadcasting live,” Dean elaborated. “Getting up at 2:30 in the morning and performing anything is hard, but especially for someone who has multiple sclerosis.”

“For those living with MS, the war is inside of us. We may look fine but our immune system is attacking the brain, the spinal cord and sometimes the optic nerve. We are left with permanent scars, but ones you can only see on MRI imaging,” she said.

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Dean expressed her gratitude for being diagnosed early and mentioned that she has undergone various therapies for the past twenty years. However, she noted that there is no cure for MS and that her symptoms have gradually worsened over time.

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“Unfortunately, lack of sleep and stress are some of the biggest triggers and I was increasingly feeling the effects of my limitations,” she stated.

Dean stated that she will miss “so many things” of her role, with her “most favorite part” being the opportunity to meet viewers face-to-face.

Support pours in for Janice Dean

In a statement, Fox News Media commended Dean's “warmth, resilience, and dedication,” adding that her openness in sharing her personal experiences has inspired countless lives and provided strength and encouragement to many.

Following her announcement, several of Dean's colleagues at Fox News expressed their support through messages. “This is such sad news. JD - you have been a part of our Fox family for as long as I can remember. You will be missed more than you can ever know.”

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