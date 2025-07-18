What happened to Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell? Pro wrestling legend undergoes above-the-knee amputation

Pro wrestling icon Marcus "Buff" Bagwell, 55, underwent an above-the-knee leg amputation on Thursday, according to Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers, who shared the news in a Facebook post. The surgery follows complications stemming from a serious 2020 car accident. Marcus "Buff" Bagwell underwent an above-the-knee leg amputation.(Facebook/ Book Pro Wrestlers)

Stasiak wrote, “After doing everything he could to avoid this outcome—through surgeries, infections, and a long, exhausting recovery—his fight has now taken a deeply challenging turn.”

He continued, “We’re sharing this photo today with heavy hearts, but also with deep respect for a man who’s still standing tall in spirit. Buff gave everything to this business—his body, his energy, his charisma—and he’s given fans a lifetime of memories along the way. Now is a time for love. For respect. And for reflection on what strength truly means.”

Stasiak encouraged fans to come together in support of Bagwell: “Everyone processes news like this in their own way. But if you have a good memory of Buff, if you ever smiled when he hit the ring, if you just want to send something kind into the world today—this is that moment. We’re thinking of you, Buff. You’re still Buff, you’re still the stuff, and you’ve got a whole world behind you.”

2020 Car Accident

Former WCW and WWE star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was involved in a serious car crash in August 2020. A report from the Cobb County Police Department in Georgia stated that Bagwell lost control of his Chevrolet Tahoe while attempting to navigate a turn. The SUV crossed a median, crashed through a metal fence, and ultimately slammed into a freestanding restroom at the Cobb County Transit bus station. He sustained significant injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Bagwell had previously been involved in a serious crash in 2012.

Fans Show Support

Fans have flooded social media with well-wishes and support.

One person wrote, “One of the best wrestlers but also one of the kindest people, I remember a couple of years ago at a indie show around my area I met this man and he was absolutely awesome and he didn't talk like some big shot celebrity I actually felt like I was interacting with just another decent and kind human being. Get well soon Buff.”

Another added, “Thanx for all your contributions to the wrestling industry Buff!! I pray for you that you still have a positive mindset in life and that you keep on going. Though I still feel you deserved more, I’m grateful that you had a badass career because not a lot of wrestlers can say that as I’ve been following you since 1992.”