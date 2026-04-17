What happened to Taylor Momsen? 'The Pretty Reckless' singer's spider bite hospitalization leaves fans concerned

Taylor Momsen, the lead singer of the rock band The Pretty Reckless, who has been touring Mexico with AC/DC, had to be hospitalized after being bitten by what she described as a "venomous spider." Taylor Momsen performs with Foo Fighters at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Mariah Carey in Los Angeles on January 30. (REUTERS) What happened to Taylor Momsen? Momsen shared the details of the incident on her Instagram account. She revealed that she suffered a spider bite a day before performing the opening set for AC/DC's Power Up Tour on Tuesday, April 15. Also read: AC/DC launches US, Canada stadium tour for first time in nearly a decade, check out dates Momsen said she had a swollen area on her leg with red patches, and she got them examined by a doctor. She went on to perform in Mexico City despite the spider bite. "Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO 🕷️🕷️but the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City!" she wrote in the caption of the post.

In a follow-up update, she revealed that the spider bite injury was far more serious than what her fans initially assumed. It got complicated and she had to be admitted to a hospital for one day in Mexico City. She shared another video of her leg from the hospital where the red wounds were worse. It also included a selfie from the hospital. "Or I just spend the night in the hospital…thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know," she captioned the post.