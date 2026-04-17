Taylor Momsen spider bite: What kind of spider bit singer in Mexico City?

“Or I just spend the night in the hospital... thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know,” Momsen posted.

“Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO. But the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City,” she said on Instagram. Momsen, whose band opened for AC/DC there, also shared a photo from the hospital.

Taylor Momsen, the singer and Gossip Girl actor, shared that she'd been bitten by a spider , after her show in Mexico City . The Pretty Reckless band member added that she had spent the night before in a hospital due to the bite.

Over a week ago, Momsen had shared that she had been bitten by a spider while on tour in Mexico City with AC/DC.

“So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit…this time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to the list! Spider woman? Batgirl?…WTF,” she had written on Instagram.

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This is not the first time Momsen has been bitten by a creature either. Two years back she was bitten by a bat onstage while touring with AC/DC. As per reports, the bat had flown onto the stage and bitten the singer on the leg. She had had to get rabies shots after the Spain incident.

Now, the news about the spider bite has left many fans wondering what kind of spider bit Momsen.

What kind of spider bit Taylor Momsen? Momsen has not openly identified the spider that bit her. However, she has shared details of the aftermath of the bite. The singer and actor had a rash on her leg from her knee down to her ankle, after the bite.

She also described the spider as ‘massive’ and ‘venomous’. Although the species was not identified, some spiders in areas around Mexico do grow to a large size and are venomous. Among them are Wandering Spiders, which are more common to southern Mexico. These can grow up to 5 inches and a severe reaction to their venom could result in a rash, as per reports. Another possibility is Recluse spiders, which are plentiful in Mexico City.

A travel blog actually warns about the Brown Recluse, saying their bites can cause ulcers and scarring around the area of impact. In other cases, Recluse Spider bites can lead to rashes, reports indicate. However, Recluse spiders are not normally very big in size, and thus it cannot be said for certain if this is the kind of spider that bit Momsen.