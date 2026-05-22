What happened to the ‘Trump House’ owner? Details on the attack

A California man widely known in his neighborhood for covering his property with large pro-Donald Trump decorations and political signs was attacked outside his Escondido home.

An Escondido homeowner known locally for elaborate pro-Trump displays was hospitalized after an assault that his wife believes was politically motivated(Kerry Sheron Facebook)

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The incident involving the so-called “Trump House” has drawn significant online attention after local outlet CBS 8 reported that the homeowner suffered serious injuries during the attack.

The man’s wife said she believes the attack stemmed from the couple’s outspoken political support for President Trump and the extensive decorations displayed outside their residence.

The Escondido home had become something of a local landmark because of its prominent Trump banners and political messaging that was visible from the street.

Read more: Thomas Caleb Butler: 5 things on attacker of Kerry Sheron, ‘Trump House’ owner, as wife shares horrifying update

What happened to 'Trump House' owner?

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{{^usCountry}} Kerry Sheron, 69, was reportedly assaulted on Wednesday afternoon in Escondido, leaving him in severe condition. The incident also left a bystander injured after the individual had intervened to offer help, as per reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kerry Sheron, 69, was reportedly assaulted on Wednesday afternoon in Escondido, leaving him in severe condition. The incident also left a bystander injured after the individual had intervened to offer help, as per reports. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The victim's wife, Maria, said that her husband, Kerry, who claims to be an Army veteran, was attacked while working on his truck outside their house. According to the police, he sustained serious injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim's wife, Maria, said that her husband, Kerry, who claims to be an Army veteran, was attacked while working on his truck outside their house. According to the police, he sustained serious injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At 2:14pm on Wednesday, Escondido Police officers discovered the elderly man with serious injuries after responding to allegations of an assault in the vicinity of East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 2:14pm on Wednesday, Escondido Police officers discovered the elderly man with serious injuries after responding to allegations of an assault in the vicinity of East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the suspect fled the scene on foot before authorities could arrive. Police located the suspect matching his description a few blocks away near East Mission and Begonia and identified him as Thomas Caleb Butler. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the suspect fled the scene on foot before authorities could arrive. Police located the suspect matching his description a few blocks away near East Mission and Begonia and identified him as Thomas Caleb Butler. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Karen Savage: 5 things on art teacher fired after allegedly hanging Black child doll by neck

Kerry Sheron attacked for political reasons?

Maria reportedly said her family had previously experienced verbal confrontations and hostility connected to the political decorations outside their house. As per Kerry Sheron's wife, the couple's political demonstrations outside their house might have been the catalyst for the attack.

She said, “They don't like the flags. I don't know why. I support America. My husband is [a] veteran. He tried to kill my husband, you know. It's terrible. I don't know what kind of hate... what heart, the black heart,” as per CBS8.

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Butler, who is from Sheron's neighborhood, “liked” the house according to The California Post and also supported President Donald Trump as a registered Republican. Butler was unemployed and battling demons after serving in the Navy for a number of years, according to the outlet.

According to his family friend, Butler was on medication and still faced debilitating mental health issues. Butler is accused with first-degree murder attempt. His arraignment is set to take place in North County Court on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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