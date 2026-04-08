What is Ghost Murmur? 5 things to know about new technology CIA used to rescue US airman from Iran

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) implemented a new technology known as “Ghost Murmur” during a critical operation aimed at rescuing the second US airman from deep within Iran over the weekend, according to a new report. The CIA used new technology, Ghost Murmur, to locate an injured airman in Iran during a rescue operation.

Ghost Murmur: 5 things to know Ghost Murmur is capable of detecting human heartbeats from considerable distances and employs artificial intelligence (AI) to filter out ambient noise, as per two anonymous sources who spoke to The New York Post. One of the sources indicated that the rugged landscape of southern Iran provided an “ideal first operational use” for this technology. Over the weekend, hundreds of US military personnel participated in the rescue of an injured US weapons systems officer. The aviator had taken refuge in a secluded area of southern Iran following the crash of his F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet in the region on Friday. The pilot of the jet was swiftly rescued, initiating a frantic search to locate the second US serviceman before Iranian authorities could find him. The Ghost Murmur is said to function optimally in isolated, low-clutter settings, according to the unnamed source. Trump mentioned that the airman, who is currently recognized only as a colonel, utilized a “very sophisticated beeper-type apparatus” that US military personnel possess to relay his position from the mountain ridgeline. US officials have classified the device as the Combat Survivor Evader Locator (CSEL), produced by the defense conglomerate Boeing. Since 2009, aircrew and special forces have relied on this device for survival when stranded. Boeing characterizes the CSEL as a “global 911 emergency call system” for personnel in distress. Also Read: Did Trump employ ‘Madman Theory’ to negotiate ceasefire with Iran? POTUS says ‘I used…’

The injured airman came out from his concealment to activate the beacon, and the Ghost Murmur successfully detected his location, The Post reported. The Ghost Murmur was allegedly created by a clandestine, experimental division of Lockheed Martin’s operations, referred to as Skunk Works.

F-15E shot down by a shoulder-fired missile General Dan Caine, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated on Monday that the F-15E was shot down by a shoulder-fired missile.

This incident marked the first occasion a US jet was downed over Iran since the commencement of U.S.-Israeli strikes on the nation more than five weeks ago.

The rescue operation occurred just before President Donald Trump's announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

Earlier, Trump had warned that a "whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," unless Iranian officials agreed to fully reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping lane by that time.