What is Judge Judy’s net worth? She was once listed as highest-paid TV host in the world

Judge Judy, whose real name is Judith Sheindlin, gained notoriety for being a strict, uncompromising TV judge for 30 years. She continues to work in television even at the age of 82. Judge Judy's net worth is estimated to be $440 million.(X@SavageMaveriick)

The new Prime Video series “Justice on Trial” features Judge Judy as the lead. The show focuses on eight major court cases that have impacted 340 million people and US laws, Parade reported.

According to her, the show would make viewers “a little smarter”. All eight episodes will start streaming from Monday, July 21. Notably, Judy has developed and produced this new series.

What we know about Justice on Trial?

Judge Judy launched Judy Justice, a new show on Amazon Freevee, following the conclusion of Judge Judy in 2021. Since its debut in November 2021, Judy Justice has aired three seasons. According to the Parade report, Justice on Trial, her new program, will be available on Prime Video.

What is the net worth of Judge Judy?

Judge Judy's net worth is estimated to be $440 million. Most of her net worth derives from television program Judge Judy. In 2018, Forbes listed her as the highest-paid TV host in the world. In addition to producing Hot Bench, she earned $47 million annually from her show. According to Parade, she sold CBS the rights to her previous shows for $100 million.

Judge Judy opens up about her salary

Opening about her hefty salary, Judy, who is a judge in reality, said she received fair compensation because show got successful due to her. “I can take Judge Judy anywhere. You can't make the show without me,” she told the firm she was employed with.

She served as a New York family court judge before appearing on television. In 1965, she received her law degree from the New York Law School. According to the Parade, she was a corporate lawyer before taking a break to raise her children.

She started working as a prosecutor in family court in 1972. Ed Koch, the mayor of New York, appointed her to a criminal court judgeship in 1982. She was reportedly promoted to Manhattan's supervising judge in 1986.