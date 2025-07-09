Trump's 'English' compliment to Liberia's president turns into 'national embarrassment'; Here's why

As President Donald Trump hosted the leaders from the African countries of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal at the White House for lunch on Wednesday, he was particularly impressed with how President of Liberia Joseph Bokai, spoke English. Seemingly unaware that Liberia's official language is English, Trump asked Bokai, "Such good English. Beautiful English. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?" Trump at the lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House.((AP Photo/Evan Vucci))

The video of the moment went viral on social media, with many trolling Trump, the US President, for not being aware that Liberia's official language is English.

Here's the video:

The American Roots Of Liberia's Official Language

Liberia's ties with America go back over 150 years, when the post-Civil War United States was yet to form. The country, located on Africa's west coast facing the Atlantic Ocean, was founded in 1822 as a colony of America by the American Colonization Society. It was established as a colony of free African Americans, and in 1847, it became independent as Africa's first republic governed by people of African American origin. The settlers, known as the Americo-Liberians, dominate the local culture, and that's how, from the very beginning, English became the most widely used language in Liberia.

Today, English is the only official language of Liberia, and all official communications, starting from the constitution to the legal framework, use English. However, there are also at least 20 regional languages spoken across Liberia.

Trump's Comment Sparks Row

Social media erupted in criticism of President Donald Trump for not being aware that English is spoken extensively in Liberia. A number of posts were made, with the clip of Trump's comment at the leader's 'beautiful' English going viral.

"Trump just praised the leader of Liberia for his English. “Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?” FACT: English is the official language of Liberia. NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT, " influencer Brian Krassenstein said.

“Trump to Liberian President: Such beautiful English, where did you learn to speak English? English is the official language of Liberia. This is embarrassing,” another user wrote.

“Trump patronizingly asks the President of Liberia how he learned to speak English so beautifully. Trump, of course, has no idea that English is the official language of Liberia,” wrote another.