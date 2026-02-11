What is National Defense Airspace? El Paso airspace closed for 10 days, flights grounded

Airspace over El Paso, Texas, has been closed for ten days due to what the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) described as “special security reasons.” The closure includes El Paso International Airport, where all flights have been grounded. El Paso International Airport has been closed for 10 days. (UnSplash)

The restriction applies to all flights to and from El Paso, including commercial, cargo, and general aviation operations.

The FAA's decision also affects a large area of southern New Mexico west of Santa Teresa.

According to the FAA, the temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in effect from February 10 at 11:30 p.m. (MST) through February 20 at 11:30 p.m. (MST).

In a statement to KFOX14, El Paso International Airport said, "The FAA, on short notice, issued a temporary flight restriction halting all flights to and from El Paso and our neighboring community, Santa Teresa, NM. The restriction prohibits all aircraft operations (including commercial, cargo and general aviation) and is effective from February 10 at 11:30 PM (MST) to February 20 at 11:30PM (MST). Airport staff has reached out to the FAA, and we are pending additional guidance. In the meanwhile, commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being informed of the restriction, which appears to be security related. Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines to get the latest information on their flight status."

What is national defense airspace? The FAA has designated the area as “national defense airspace,” a classification used for areas of national security interest where flight operations may be restricted, controlled, or prohibited to protect critical infrastructure, personnel, or US territory,

According to an FAA notice cited by El Paso Matters, "The federal aviation administration (FAA) classifies the airspace defined in this notam as ‘ntl defense airspace’. Pilots who do not adhere to the following proc may be intercepted, detained and interviewed by law enforcement/security personnel,."

“The United States government may use deadly force against the airborne ACFT, if it is determined that the ACFT poses an imminent security threat."