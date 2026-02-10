Flightrader24 shows hundreds of private jets departing Bay Area within 2 hours of Super Bowl ending
Many A-list celebrities were spotted attending the Super Bowl. Around 1,000 private jets descended on the Bay Area ahead of the event.
A Flightradar24 timelapse of flight movements in the Bay Area after the Super Bowl has taken social media by surprise. It captures hundreds of flights leaving the area within just a few hours.
According to a Daily Mail report, approximately 600 private jets are believed to have left five Bay Area airports, including San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Livermore and Hayward.
Also Read: Bad Bunny brings dozens of flags to Super Bowl halftime show; sends 'together' message to Trump with football - Watch
“Last night’s #SuperBowlLX private jet exodus was wild! Five Bay Area airports (SFO, SJC, OAK, LVK & HWD) together saw a 1,136% increase in bizjet departures during the immediate post-game hours—compared to the previous Sunday,” Flightradar24 tweeted along with a graphic. It shows private jets taking off from the area.
The exodus included Kim Kardashian's private jet, according to Business Insider. Kardashian's Gulfstream G650, which costs $65 million, is reportedly registered to an LLC. Her plane took off about two hours after the game ended. According to ADS-B Exchange flight-tracking data cited by the outlet, it flew to Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.
Also Read: Watch: Lady Gaga rocks ‘Die with a smile’ at Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show; special from Ricky Martin
Celebrities spotted at Super Bowl:
Countless A-listers were spotted at the event. The star-studded crowd included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jay-Z, Roger Federer, Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Cardi B.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More