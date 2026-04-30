What is ‘Operation Child Protector VIII’? All about US sting that led to arrest of ‘for-hire Santa Claus’ & 18 others

As many as 19 people have been arrested during an undercover operation that focused on child predators. The week-long undercover investigation, ‘Operation Child Protector VIII,’ began April 20, and was launched by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and several law enforcement agencies.

What is ‘Operation Child Protector VIII’? All about sting that led to arrest of ‘for-hire Santa Claus’ and 18 others(Pexel - representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Detectives worked with investigators from several different sheriff's offices, police departments, and the Florida Department of Financial Services Criminal Investigations Division, according to Fox 13. As many as 19 suspects, including Hicks, were arrested.

What we know about ‘Operation Child Protector VIII’

Sixteen of the suspects communicated with and solicited people they thought were children or guardians of children online. They were charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex.

Read More | What is Operation Dragon Eye? 60 missing Florida children rescued in massive sting

As many as three suspects sent nude photos to the undercover detectives, and five suspects were from outside Polk County. Seven suspects are married, and three are military veterans. Three suspects were charged with human trafficking, for offering to pay to have sex with a child, according to Fox 13.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} All the suspects are collectively charged with 85 felonies and 8 misdemeanors in total. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All the suspects are collectively charged with 85 felonies and 8 misdemeanors in total. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} One of the suspects was identified as Thomas Allen Hicks, a man who played Santa Claus at Polk County Christmas events. Hicks, 68, responded to an ad on a known prostitution site posted by an undercover detective, according to an arrest affidavit, who offered his fictitious 15-year-old daughter up for commercial sex acts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the suspects was identified as Thomas Allen Hicks, a man who played Santa Claus at Polk County Christmas events. Hicks, 68, responded to an ad on a known prostitution site posted by an undercover detective, according to an arrest affidavit, who offered his fictitious 15-year-old daughter up for commercial sex acts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We arrested Santa Claus," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "I want all the children who are watching to know that it is not the real Santa Claus. This is a guy though who is well-known in Polk County and Central Florida and Lakeland as a for-hire Santa Claus." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We arrested Santa Claus," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "I want all the children who are watching to know that it is not the real Santa Claus. This is a guy though who is well-known in Polk County and Central Florida and Lakeland as a for-hire Santa Claus." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hicks was charged with human trafficking, traveling to meet a minor, use of a computer to seduce a child and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON