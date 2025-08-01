What is Pope Leo's favorite pizza? Hint: It was delivered from Chicago to Vatican

Pope Leo XIV got his favorite pizza, all the way from Chicago to the Vatican. The 69-year-old, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, before he became the first American Pope this April, got a special care package from fans, as he was riding through St Peter's Square in Rome on July 30. Pope Leo XIV was making his way through the crowd in the Vatican, when he saw a pizza sign and stopped in his tracks.(AP)

The video shows the Pope riding in a vehicle, making his way through the crowd, when he sees a pizza sign and stops in his tracks.

What is the Pope's favorite pizza?

Seeing the sign of Aurelio’s Pizza brought the Pope to a halt and Madeline Daley, the 22-year-old from Cincinnati, who made the trip to deliver the pizza spoke about her experience to NBC News.

"When Pope Leo came around, he kept grabbing babies to bless them, but as soon as he saw the pizza, he had babies in his hand, but he’s still saying, like, ‘Get me that pizza, I want that pizza,’ ” she said in a video interview.

“And seeing the logo made him light up, and his smile was from ear to ear and he was extremely excited about it,” she added.

John Prevost, the Pope's brother confirmed that he ate the six-inch pepperoni pizza, which was shipped using dry ice, WGN-TV reported.

Joe Aurelio, president and CEO of Aurelio’s Pizza, meanwhile, told NBC News “Pope Leo has been a lifetime Aurelio’s fan and going to Aurelio’s Pizza in Homewood, Ill., since the 1960s. So it’s been part of his life and for him to recognize [the pizza] and actually stop there in the audience was amazing.”

Daley's friends also told WGN-TV how they were a group of young Catholic influencers who made it their mission to get the Pope this pizza.

Jayden Remias of Ohio and Jake Ochave of Virginia went to Chicago to pick it up.

Aurelio's is an Illinois restaurant chain that specializes in thin crust varieties of Chicago-style pizzas. The chain has three corporate owned stores and 37 franchised locations in six states.