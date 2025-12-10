What is ‘scromiting’? What to know about painful condition linked to heavy cannabis use

A growing number of emergency room cases are drawing attention to “scromiting,” a slang term for a painful condition reported among heavy cannabis users. The word combines “screaming” and “vomiting.” It refers to episodes where patients experience severe nausea, uncontrollable vomiting, and intense abdominal pain, sometimes so extreme it causes them to cry out in distress. What is ‘scromiting’? All about painful condition linked to heavy cannabis use (Pexel - representational image)

Medical experts say, according to USA Today, that the phenomenon is officially known as Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS). It was first identified in Australia in 2004, when a small medical study examined 19 chronic cannabis users who experienced recurring bouts of severe vomiting.

CHS was While cannabis is often used to reduce nausea, long-term heavy consumption can have the opposite effect for some people.

CHS can leave patients vomiting dozens of times per hour, dehydrated, and unable to keep food or water down. Many sufferers report, according to the New York Post, that hot showers or baths temporarily relieve the symptoms .

Why it happens

Researchers still do not fully understand why CHS affects certain users and not others, but studies suggest that prolonged exposure to high levels of THC may disrupt the body’s endocannabinoid system, which regulates digestion and stress responses.

Doctors say that the condition typically appears after years of near-daily cannabis use, not occasional consumption, reported USA Today.

How it’s treated

The only reliable long-term treatment is stopping cannabis use altogether.

In emergency rooms, patients are often given IV fluids, anti-nausea medication, or capsaicin cream to ease symptoms. Once cannabis is discontinued, CHS episodes typically stop, but symptoms can return quickly if heavy use resumes.

According to USA Today, research referenced by the Cleveland Clinic shows that roughly one-third of people who reported using marijuana frequently ended up in the ER with symptoms that fit CHS. Another small 2021 study of 321 cannabis-using patients who arrived with nausea and vomiting found that about 17% were considered likely CHS cases.

Doctors stress that while CHS is not life-threatening when treated promptly, it can become dangerous if vomiting leads to severe dehydration, kidney issues, or electrolyte imbalances.