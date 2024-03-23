What is the Cosmos Persona Quiz? Here's how to take the viral personality test

Personality tests like the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator have always been popular among netizens. Recently, a new personality test featuring adorable space-themed characters is making rounds on social media. Created by Instagram-famous artist Izon Falzo, the new Cosmos Persona quiz allows users to answer a series of questions based on a hypothetical intergalactic ride featuring cute cats and a giant vacuum cleaner. The quiz delivers results similar to 16 MBTI personality types but with an astronomical twist. Cosmos Persona Quiz is a viral personality test (Cosmos Persona)

What is the Cosmos Persona Quiz?

The premise of the Cosmos Persona Quiz is pretty simple. It asks the user, “What would you do in this situation?” type of 12 questions. The plot of the quiz includes a whimsical bus ride that turns into a series of mysterious instances. As the user ventures on this bus ride, the scenario suddenly changes as the bus enters a mysterious tunnel. Following this, several space cats arrive, making the user wonder whether it is a dream or a reality.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After the quiz ends, a personality trait based on the options selected by the user is displayed across the screen. The official webpage for the quiz describes the test as “a fun personality quiz inspired by MBTI types, Innate personalities, Cake resume, etc.” The results include a variety of meteorites based on the user's supposed personality. The quiz creator interlinked the resulting personality types of the Cosmos Persona Quiz to the 16 MBTI personality types in an Instagram post.

How to take the Cosmos Persona Quiz?

To take the viral quiz, you have to visit the official website for Cosmos Persona. The landing page features a prompt that says, “Enter a journey across space and time and find out your Persona!” You can begin the quiz by clicking on the “Start” button. As the quiz begins, 12 questions based on imaginative scenarios will be asked, which you must answer thoughtfully.

Cosmos Persona quiz results

The best way to answer the questions is to select the option that best represents your thought process in the given scenarios. Upon completion of the quiz, a Persona will be assigned to you that will reveal your personality traits, strengths, weaknesses, cosmic ingredients, strong attraction, and weak attraction.