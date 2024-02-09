BTS members Chinese zodiac signs: Animal and personality traits of V, RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and J-Hope

As the world prepares to celebrate the Chinese New Year, have you ever wondered about the animal signs and personality traits of your favorite BTS members? Seollal (설날), the Korean New Year or Lunar New Year, is a significant holiday with festivities typically spanning three days. Similar to the Chinese New Year, Seollal is observed in Korea, and BTS members often celebrate it alongside ARMYs, exchanging wishes for luck and happiness. BTS members will come together again in 2025 with a renewed contract.

BTS Chinese Zodiac Signs as per birth year

From the charming V and wise RM to the savage Suga, spirited Jungkook, endearing Jimin, reliable Jin, and vibrant J-Hope, discovering their zodiac traits offers a fascinating peek into their one-of-a-kind personalities.

Jin’s Chinese zodiac sign and animal

Jin aka Kim Seok Jin

Date of Birth: December 4, 1992

Chinese Zodiac sign: Monkey

Personality trait: Sharp, witty, curious, resourceful, adaptable, but can be mischievous, and attention grabber.

Suga’s Chinese zodiac sign and animal

Suga aka Min Yoongi

Date of Birth: March 9, 1993

Chinese Zodiac sign: Rooster

Personality trait: Observant, hardworking, courageous, honest, outspoken, but can be critical, blunt, and stubborn.

J-Hope’s Chinese zodiac sign and animal

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok

Date of Birth: February 18, 1994

Chinese Zodiac sign: Dog

Personality trait: Loyal, honest, reliable, responsible, protective, but can be judgmental, stubborn

RM’s Chinese zodiac sign and animal

RM aka Kim Namjoon

Date of Birth: September 12, 1994

Chinese Zodiac sign: Dog

Personality trait: Faithful, honest, reliable, accountable, watchful, although can be critical and stubborn.

Jimin’s Chinese zodiac sign and animal

Park Jimin aka Jimin

Date of Birth: October 13, 1995

Chinese Zodiac sign: Pig

Personality traits : Compassionate, generous, easygoing, peaceful, optimistic, but can be naive and lazy

Taehyung’s Chinese zodiac sign and animal

V aka Kim Taehyung

Date of Birth: December 30, 1995

Chinese Zodiac sign: Pig

Personality traits: faithful, upbeat, kind-hearted, and well-tempered. The personalities of those born in the Year of the Pig are straightforward and honest.

Jungkook’s Chinese zodiac sign and animal

Jungkook aka Jeong Jungkook

Date of Birth: September 1, 1997

Chinese Zodiac sign: OX

Personality trait: Hardworking, reliable, patient, strong, honest, but can be stubborn.