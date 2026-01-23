What is the name of this winter storm? FEMA issues critical advisory as US prepares for January end chill

Power line workers remain on standby, flights have been canceled and social media photos have shown supermarkets and stores with empty shelves as Americans ready to wait out the storm.

The US is ready to batten down the hatches as a huge winter storm is headed towards the eastern two-thirds of the country. The storm system is expected to bring a crippling ice storm in Texas , and impact Oklahoma, Washington DC, New York , Boston, and parts of Minnesota and South Dakota.

About 160 million people are under winter storm or cold weather watches or warnings, in some places both. Forecasters have warned that in some areas, especially those pounded by ice, the damage could rival that of a hurricane.

Also Read | Did The Simpsons predict a deadly winter storm in January 2026? Truth behind viral video With everyone preparing for an end-January chill from Friday, there have been questions about what this winter storm is named.

What is the name of the winter storm? While there is no official name for the storm, The Weather Channel has dubbed it Winter Storm Fern. They reported it would bring ‘heavy snow and a wintry mix’ to many across the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley Saturday night into Sunday.

FEMA issues crucial advisory Ahead of the storm, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has issued a crucial advisory.

“Heavy snow, freezing rain & cold temps are expected across many states this weekend, which could cause damage and widespread power outages. While forecasts may continue to shift, now is the time to prepare. Know what to do if you get a winter storm watch or warning in your area,” they said in a post on X.

FEMA noted there would be a winter storm watch and winter storm warning.

In case of a winter storm watch, it means that danger is possible, FEMA noted. It implies that conditions are favorable for a storm, heavy snow, freezing rain, and sleet. It is issued 12 to 48 hours prior to the storm. People are advised to ‘have a plan’ as per FEMA in such cases.

Meanwhile, in the event of a winter storm warning, danger is imminent, FEMA said. In such cases heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet is occurring or is certain to occur. This is issued 12 to 24 hours before the event. People are advised to stay indoors in such cases.