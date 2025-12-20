What is Trump Rx? How to access lowest drug prices in the US? Explained

President Donald Trump has announced a new initiative aimed at lowering prescription drug costs, unveiling TrumpRx.gov, a website he says will offer Americans access to sharply reduced drug prices beginning in January 2026. TrumpRx.gov signage in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)

The announcement came during a White House press conference, where Trump said he had negotiated directly with pharmaceutical companies and foreign governments to secure dramatic price reductions. “I’m doing what no politician of either party has ever done–standing up to the special interests to dramatically reduce the price of prescription drugs,” Trump said.

What is TrumpRx.gov?

TrumpRx.gov is described by the president as a central portal where Americans will be able to purchase or access prescription medications at significantly lower prices.

While the site is not yet operational, it currently displays the message: “Coming soon. January 2026”

Trump said the first wave of drug price cuts would be rolled out through the platform, with reductions ranging from 400% to 600%.

How would it lower drug prices?

Trump argues that his plan bypasses what he calls inflated pricing structures maintained by insurers and middlemen. In his remarks, he accused health insurance companies of “getting rich on billions of dollars of money that should go directly to the people.”

He also criticized the Affordable Care Act (ACA), calling it “unaffordable” and claiming it was designed to benefit insurance companies.

The announcement comes as millions of Americans who rely on ACA marketplace plans face sharp premium increases next year, PBS NewsHour reported. According to the report, average premiums are expected to roughly double after Congress failed to reach an agreement on extending enhanced subsidies set to expire at the end of the month.