What Justin Fairfax, wife Cerina's divorce papers really said; new details amid murder-suicide; ‘No hope for...’

The murder-suicide at the home in Annandale of former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his estranged wife Cerina Fairfax is revealing more details over time. Divorce papers obtained by TMZ and statements from Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis are giving a clearer picture of their relationship in the months before the incident.

What the divorce papers said

Divorce filings reveal troubled marriage before Fairfax tragedy.(Instagram/ @lgjustinfairfax)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to TMZ, Cerina filed for divorce on July 18, 2025. The documents said they were married on June 17, 2006. They had two children, Cameron who was born in 2009 and Carys who was born in 2011.

Cerina said they had separated on June 1, 2024, even though they were still living in the same house. In December 2024, they signed a post-nuptial agreement that settled matters related to property and support. Later, on June 2, 2025, Cerina told Justin she wanted to end the marriage and planned to buy his share of their Virginia home.

The documents made their situation clear. "There is no expectation or hope of reconciliation," it read.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In her filing, Cerina Fairfax said that Justin Fairfax did not pay 50 percent of their children’s private school fees as required. She also said he stopped paying for their extracurricular activities, the mortgage and his share of household expenses, even though he was a successful lawyer and former lieutenant governor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her filing, Cerina Fairfax said that Justin Fairfax did not pay 50 percent of their children’s private school fees as required. She also said he stopped paying for their extracurricular activities, the mortgage and his share of household expenses, even though he was a successful lawyer and former lieutenant governor. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Cerina also made it clear in the documents that Justin "does not have to make any financial contributions to support" her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cerina also made it clear in the documents that Justin "does not have to make any financial contributions to support" her. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, she said she was the only one financially supporting the family and was also the main caretaker of the children. She asked the court to give her primary custody with visitation for Justin and requested that he be ordered to follow their agreement. Although, the case had not been finalized at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she said she was the only one financially supporting the family and was also the main caretaker of the children. She asked the court to give her primary custody with visitation for Justin and requested that he be ordered to follow their agreement. Although, the case had not been finalized at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Justin Fairfax family: Who is wife Cerina Fairfax and children? Gruesome murder details out

What police said about the divorce

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described the situation as a domestic dispute linked to what he called a "complicated or messy divorce," according to People. Speaking to reporters outside the family’s home in Annandale on April 16, Davis said the couple had been living in the same house but in separate bedrooms.

Davis also said that shortly before the shooting, Justin had received legal papers about an upcoming court date related to the divorce. "I know he was served some paperwork recently. Apparently, the paperwork indicated when he was next to appear in court," Davis said. "That may have been a spark and detectives will figure that out that that led to this tragedy here."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Justin Fairfax's shocking remarks on Trump surface amid wife Cerina's murder case: ‘Absolutely hate’

What happened on that night?

Shortly after midnight on April 16, the couple’s teenage son called 911. When police arrived at their home, they found Justin Fairfax and Cerina Fairfax dead. Police Chief Kevin Davis said Justin shot Cerina multiple times before going to another part of the house and shooting himself.

The incident happened very quickly. "There wasn't a pause, there was never a moment where someone was holed up in a room," Davis explained. “It all happened pretty spontaneously.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON