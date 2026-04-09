What secrets did Courtney Williams share with Seth Harp? All about Fort Bragg Special Forces veteran's arrest

A former US Army support specialist has been charged with leaking classified information to a journalist, with federal prosecutors alleging that sensitive military details were shared over several years.

Courtney Williams (L) held top secret clearance and had access to highly sensitive material related to military operations.(Photos: Courtney Williams and Seth Harp/ LinkedIn )

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Courtney Williams, 40, worked as a civilian operational support technician with a Special Military Unit at Fort Bragg between 2010 and 2016, according to court documents cited the Associated Press.

She held top secret clearance and had access to highly sensitive material related to military operations, including tactics and procedures used in “sensitive missions,” investigators said.

What information did she allegedly share?

Prosecutors allege that between 2022 and 2025, Williams shared classified defense information with journalist Seth Harp, who later used the material in reporting and a book on Fort Bragg.

While the charging documents do not explicitly name Harp, details align with his book The Fort Bragg Cartel and related reporting.

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{{^usCountry}} According to an FBI affidavit, Williams and the journalist exchanged more than 180 messages and spoke for over 10 hours. Authorities say the information included material she was not authorized to disclose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to an FBI affidavit, Williams and the journalist exchanged more than 180 messages and spoke for over 10 hours. Authorities say the information included material she was not authorized to disclose. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In one message cited by investigators, Williams reportedly expressed concern about how much sensitive information had been made public, saying she was “concerned about the amount of classified information being disclosed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one message cited by investigators, Williams reportedly expressed concern about how much sensitive information had been made public, saying she was “concerned about the amount of classified information being disclosed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Court filings also reference a conversation between Williams and her mother, in which she allegedly acknowledged the risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Court filings also reference a conversation between Williams and her mother, in which she allegedly acknowledged the risks. {{/usCountry}}

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“I might actually get arrested, and I don’t even get a free copy of the book,” she said, according to the indictment. When asked why, she reportedly replied: “for disclosing classified information.”

Officials have taken a strong stance on the case. In a Justice Department statement, FBI officials said that anyone who shares protected information “damages our nation’s security.”

Journalist’s response

Harp has defended Williams, describing her as “a brave whistleblower and truth-teller.” His reporting and book detail allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination within the elite unit.

He argued that the prosecution is “a vindictive act of retaliation,” suggesting Williams is being targeted for exposing misconduct rather than for endangering national security.

Also Read: Intel warned of Iranian attacks on targets in US during war as White House 'downplayed' risk: Report

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Williams has been charged under provisions of the Espionage Act and was ordered held in custody pending further hearings.

Prosecutors allege her actions put US military personnel and allies at risk, while the defense is expected to argue that her disclosures were tied to exposing internal wrongdoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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