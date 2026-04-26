What time is the White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2026? All you need to know

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner returns this weekend, with the 2026 edition drawing attention not just for its timing, but also for President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated appearance.

This year’s dinner is especially notable as President Donald Trump is set to attend for the first time as commander-in-chief.(Wikimedia Commons)

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Often referred to as “Washington’s prom,” the dinner brings together politicians, journalists, and celebrities for an evening of speeches, media commentary, and entertainment.

What time does the White House Correspondents’ Dinner start?

The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be held on Saturday, April 25, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

According to Decider, live coverage begins at around 7:00 pm ET, featuring red carpet arrivals, interviews, and pre-show segments. The main dinner event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm ET.

Viewers looking to catch the full experience, including celebrity arrivals and behind-the-scenes moments, are encouraged to tune in early.

Also Read: Was Trump rushed to hospital before White House correspondents dinner? Truth behind health concerns

How to watch the dinner live

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{{^usCountry}} The event will air commercial-free on C-SPAN. It can also be streamed via: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event will air commercial-free on C-SPAN. It can also be streamed via: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} C-SPAN.org {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} C-SPAN.org {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The C-SPAN Now app {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The C-SPAN Now app {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} C-SPAN Radio {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} C-SPAN Radio {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} C-SPAN’s YouTube channel Trump to attend after years of absence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} C-SPAN’s YouTube channel Trump to attend after years of absence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This year’s dinner is especially notable as President Donald Trump is set to attend for the first time as commander-in-chief. He had previously boycotted the event during his presidency and skipped last year’s gathering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year’s dinner is especially notable as President Donald Trump is set to attend for the first time as commander-in-chief. He had previously boycotted the event during his presidency and skipped last year’s gathering. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The White House Correspondents Association has asked me… to be the Honoree at this year’s Dinner,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that it would be his “Honor to accept their invitation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The White House Correspondents Association has asked me… to be the Honoree at this year’s Dinner,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that it would be his “Honor to accept their invitation.” {{/usCountry}}

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White House Correspondents’ Association president Weijia Jiang welcomed the move, saying, “We’re happy the president has accepted our invitation and look forward to hosting him.”

Also Read: Trump-Epstein photos projected on hotel ahead of President's dinner with White House correspondents

The 2026 event is also departing from tradition by replacing the usual comedian host with mentalist Oz Pearlman.

At the same time, the dinner has sparked controversy. Hundreds of journalists have signed an open letter urging organisers to take a stronger stand on press freedom, arguing that Trump’s presence contrasts with the event’s traditional role in celebrating the First Amendment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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