What Trump really thinks about Musk's claims amid feud: ‘He knew the bill’

Donald Trump has revealed his true feelings about Elon Musk in the wake of their explosive fallout. Just days after his departure from the Trump administration, the Tesla CEO openly criticised the president's “big, beautiful bill,” calling it a “disgusting abomination.” Trump and Musk's unlikely political marriage exploded in a fiery public divorce on June 5, 2025. The President Trump said in a televised Oval Office diatribe that he was "very disappointed" after his former aide and top donor criticized his "big, beautiful" spending bill before Congress. The pair then hurled insults at each other on social media -- with Musk even posting, without proof, that Trump was referenced in government documents on disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

Donald Trump's true feelings about Elon Musk amid bitter feud revealed

While the commander-in-chief had expressed disappointment over the billionaire's actions, he told New York Post on Friday that “nothing catches me by surprise.”

“The numbers are through the roof, the stock market is up, billions are pouring in from tariffs, and my poll numbers are the highest they’ve ever been. Other than that, what can I tell you, right?” Trump told the outlet, in reference to Musk's public criticism of his spending bill.

“He knew the bill as well as anybody,” the president said of the SpaceX founder. Earlier this week, Musk called out Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act over concerns that it could add approximately $3 trillion to the federal deficit over the next 10 years.

However, the president declared on Friday that “the bill is great. It’s going to pass… it’s going be great for everybody, including him [Musk].”

“And you see it now. And take a look at what happened today with the job numbers. They’re through the roof, and the stock market’s up already 600 points,” he went on, adding, “This is what I do for a living, OK?”

Meanwhile, a senior House GOP aide negated Musk's claims that the president appeared in the FBI's files on Jeffrey Epstein. “Musk has no knowledge of the Epstein files,” the Republican staffer said while calling the richest man in the world “very mercurial and scattered but also brilliant.”