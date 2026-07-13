What was Lindsey Graham's last 'secret' stop? Inside the hidden Ukrainian drone factory he visited before his death

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham visited a secret Ukrainian military drone factory just one day before his sudden death Saturday evening at age 71.

Sen Lindsey Graham toured a secret Ukrainian drone factory just a day before his sudden death. (AP File)

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The visit came during his trip to Ukraine, hours before his office announced his passing from a “brief and sudden illness.”

Secret drone factory visit

Graham toured a production facility belonging to Ukrainian defense company SkyFall, according to Ukraine Pravda, as cited by the New York Post. During the visit, he also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with his House colleague Rep Michael McCaul (R-TX).

The plant produces Ukraine's “Vampire” bomber drones, also called “Baba Yaga,” which are capable of carrying explosive charges behind enemy lines. Graham said the US could learn from Ukraine's advances in drone technology, arguing it would be a mistake for America not to work with Ukraine in this area, as per the New York Post.

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On Friday, Graham also said he had reached an agreement with the White House on a Russia sanctions bill that the Trump administration is ready to support.

Graham died Saturday night “from a brief and sudden illness,” his office said in a statement, adding that the family “appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Emergency personnel had responded to a call for cardiac arrest at Graham's DC home.

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Also Read: Was Lindsey Graham assassinated? Putin aide blames Israel's Mossad amid MAGA's ‘poisoned’ claim; ‘Trump is next…’

How Graham died

TMZ obtained exclusive photos showing Graham being wheeled out of his Washington DC home on a gurney Saturday night, surrounded by EMS workers performing first aid, with Graham appearing to be intubated as paramedics lifted him into the ambulance.

The FBI is assisting local authorities following Graham's death, officials said. FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency “is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available.”

World leaders pay tribute

President Zelensky said he was in “constant dialogue” with Graham, which he will miss, as per The Post, adding that Graham had visited Ukraine ten times during the war and had recently worked on initiatives to strengthen sanctions on Russia in the hopes of moving closer to peace.

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Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement shortly after the death of Lindsey Graham saying that he and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, “grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham.”

Recalling their recent meeting, Netanyahu said, "In our recent meeting, I said, 'Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey.' Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend.”