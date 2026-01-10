What's happening at Leander High School? Reports of heavy police presence at S Bagdad Rd spark bomb threat fears

Leander High School in Texas was reportedly placed on lockdown on Friday, January 9. Leander High School is at 3301 S Bagdad Rd. Police presence seen outside Leander High School. (X/@Farris_Actual) The police department issued a statement “There is currently a large police presence at Leander High School investigating a possible bomb threat. We are asking everyone to please stay away from the area as a precautionary measure. At this time, this threat has not been verified and no bombs have been located. No one has been injured. We are still actively searching the area and investigating this matter. More information will be provided once it becomes available.” Also Read | Fatal ICE shooting sparks jurisdiction clash between state and federal authorities Authorities added, “We are asking all parents arriving at the school to please park at the tennis courts behind the school.” They also said “Media stage will be at the small park north of the school at the corner of Osage and Bagdad Rd.” What to know about the Leander High School incident A video posted on Facebook by a woman who said her daughter went to Leander High School claimed that there was a bomb threat.

“There is a lockdown on, a lot of cops are around,” she shared in the video. The woman added that more police showed up and asked her to clear out. The woman further sought prayers in the video. A person shared a message from the school principal Chris Simpson, which said that the lockdown remained active, and urged students and staff to avoid the area.