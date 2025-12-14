What's happening at Stroud Mall? Reports of shooting at Stroud Mall Rd, Stroudsburg spark fears; first details out

Reports of a shooting near Stroud Mall at 344 Stroud Mall Rd, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania sparked fears among many. The incident on December 13 came hours after the tragic mass shooting at Brown University that left at least two dead and eight wounded. Reports of a shooting at Stroud Mall sparked fears.(Stroud Mall)

Scanner reports also indicated heavy police presence. “PA | MONROE | STROUDSBURG | OTHER | 344 STROUD MALL ROAD REPORT OF A SHOOTING IN THE AREA - PD ON SCENE FOR 2 PATIENTS INVOLVED - 1 VICTIM WITH FACIAL INJURIES”, a post from a page sharing Northeastern PA Emergency Alerts read.

“Wow just heard about a shooting at the Stroud Mall by the shoprite entrance,” a person remarked on Facebook.

Another person claimed there was a large police presence at Stroud Mall/ShopRite. According to this person a shooting took place ‘at the front’.

“Security guard turned us around when we came in and said there was ‘A shooting at the front’,” the individual said. “Seen officers armed with AR-15, I do not have any more information as I got out of there as soon as possible but everyone going that way be aware and be safe!!!,” they added. Yet, another page claimed that the shooter fled the scene.

Authorities are yet to comment on the shooting. No information regarding the shooter or the number of victims is officially available yet. The severity of injuries, if any, is also not known officially.

Reactions to shooting reports

One person on X commented, “Was really enjoying Kill Bill Whole Bloody Affair at the Stroud Mall until we all got evacuated because of an active shooter at the mall. Welcome back to PA.”

One Facebook, a person added, “Stay safe.” Another, reacting to the report of the shooting, said “Oh no, hope nobody is hurt.” Yet another person asked, “Anyone hear and details on the Stroud Mall Shooting? Its on the scanner , heavy police presence at the mall.”

Stroud Mall has a strict ‘no guns’ policy.