WHCD shooting: What happened to meals after tragic incident? ‘They freeze dried…’

Thousands of meals remained unserved during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, as gunfire outside the Washington Hilton ballroom caused panic and led to the early conclusion of the annual event.

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

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Attendees at the dinner were served the initial course of their meal — a spring pea and burrata salad — but the main courses of prime chateaubriand steak and Maine lobster were not provided. However, the food was not wasted.

The Hilton contributed approximately 2,600 dinners that were not served at the WHCD, stated Weijia Jiang, a CBS News correspondent and the president of the White House Correspondents' Association. “They freeze dried the steak and lobster for longer shelf life before giving them to 2 shelters for abused women and children.”

“HUGE thank you to the staff that worked through the night under terrible circumstances,” Jiang stated.

Steve Thomma, the executive director of the association, stated that the meals were contributed to shelters located in Clifton, Virginia, and Calvert County, Maryland.

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{{^usCountry}} Video of woman stealing wine goes viral after WHCD shooting incident {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Video of woman stealing wine goes viral after WHCD shooting incident {{/usCountry}}

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In an unusual turn of events at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a woman was seen collecting wine bottles from the tables after gunfire erupted during the prestigious gathering. High-ranking officials, including President Donald Trump, were swiftly evacuated from the area, while other attendees, such as invitees and journalists, sought shelter.

However, an unidentified blonde woman, dressed in a black fur coat, chose to prioritize grabbing wine bottles from the table. The occurrence was recorded on camera, leading to widespread criticism of her actions. A significant amount of wine remained on the tables as the shooting occurred relatively early in the event.

“So, there you have press members STEALING wine bottles: this is who the press is! Repugnant!” one X user wrote sharing the video of the incident.

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“Lol … in all fairness … I would have grabbed a bottle or two on the way out as well,” another wrote, supporting the claim, while the third person added, “They paid for their seats. The wine belongs to them. I bet they were starving.”

CAA super-agent Michael Glantz also garnered significant attention when he was seen enjoying his salad amid the turmoil.

The assailant was identified as Cole Allen, 31.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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