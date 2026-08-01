Wheaton Mall shooting update: Juvenile victim shot, suspect arrested as police reveal new details

A juvenile was injured in a shooting inside Wheaton Mall, Maryland on Friday evening, according to Montgomery County Police. At approximately 6pm local times, 4th District officers responded to the mall in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road for a reported shooting.

A 13-year-old boy was shot at Wheaton Mall on Friday evening. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the juvenile victim was shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

And the juvenile male suspect has been taken into custody.

Also read: Is IShowSpeed OK? Fans worried after streamer crashes during scary 60 million-subscriber celebration stunt

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} KMNO reported that the victim was a 13-year-old boy who suffered a single gunshot wound to the foot and that Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment, with his injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KMNO reported that the victim was a 13-year-old boy who suffered a single gunshot wound to the foot and that Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment, with his injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Is Nancy Guthrie alive? What disturbing ransom notes claim about Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom | Full transcript

Scene secured and investigation underway

Police confirmed the scene is secure and there is no longer a threat inside the mall. However, it is recommended to avoid the area until the investigation is completed, according to police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No additional information regarding the circumstances of the incident or potential charges has been released and that the investigation remains active.

Here are the photos from the scene show a heavy police presence in the area of Westfield Wheaton Mall after the shooting:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an update, police said a Public Information Officer is on the way to the scene of the Wheaton Mall shooting, and that media can gather in the parking lot of Dick's Sporting Goods.